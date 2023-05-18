Nandyal: TDP government to take up interlinking of rivers says Nara Lokesh

Nandyal : It is the TDP regime that has taken up the interlinking of rivers, the Godavari, the Krishna and the Penna and soon after the party forms the government, the inter-linking of rivers will be completed on a war-footing basis, said the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh here on Thursday.

During his Yuva Galam padayatra in Nandyal segment, Lokesh had a face-to-face interaction with the local farmers, who complained that they suffered huge losses due to spurious seeds. As the irrigation water not available to them, the farmers said it is very difficult to pursue their main profession of farming. Some others complained that the followers of Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy are forcibly occupying their lands.

Lokesh said the farmers of Rayalaseema were the best agriculturists in the state and added if the government provides water for irrigation, they will be the happiest community. “It is the TDP that is going to come back to power and I am assuring you all that the interlinking of rivers will be taken up immediately. Also, agricultural research centres will be established in Rayalaseema,” he said.

Those who are selling spurious seeds are ruling the roost now and the inefficient Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is passing the buck on atmospheric conditions, the TDP national leader said. The TDP always encouraged zero-budget natural farming only with a view to bring down the investment, Lokesh said. Not only the interlinking of rivers but also the Gundrevula project will be completed and the MSP will be paid for all farm products.

Kanala and Rythunagar residents informed Lokesh that they were losing their lands for national highway following the GO No 167. But after a detailed inquiry it was found that the ruling dispensation is hatching some conspiracy. “The local MLA and the ruling party leaders are trying to save their own lands by redesigning the national highway,” the farmers told Lokesh and appealed to him to take the matter to the notice of the Centre.