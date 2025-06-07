Nandyal’s first female organ donor honoured

Nandyal; As a gesture of humanity, grand and solemn reception was given to the mortal remains of Sujatha, the first woman organ donor from Nandyal district, on Friday under the aegis of the Indian Red Cross Society.

Acting upon the directions of district Collector and Red Cross President G Raja Kumari, several district officials voluntarily participated and paid heartfelt tributes to Sujatha, whose noble act gave a new lease of life to six individuals. As per the request of Red Cross, the district SP ensured official police protocol and arranged escort vehicles to accompany Sujatha’s body from Nandyal to her native village, Guntanala.

Sujatha, daughter of Boppa Nagendra Goud from Guntanala village in Nandyal mandal, was serving as Panchayat Secretary at Tellapuri village in Gospadu mandal. A few days ago, she met with an accident and was under medical treatment at a private hospital in Nandyal. Later, she was declared brain dead during treatment.

Fulfilling Sujatha’s wish, her parents Nagendra Goud and Seshamma, sister Vijayalakshmi, and brothers Naga Sunil and Ravi consented to donate her organs. They contacted Nandyal Red Cross Chairman Dastagiri Parla, who then facilitated her transfer to Kurnool for advanced medical procedures.

On Friday morning, under the guidance of Dr KG Govind Reddy, Chairman of Kurnool Red Cross, and with coordination from the Andhra Pradesh Government’s Jeevandan Trust, Sujatha’s organs — both eyes, two kidneys, heart, and both lungs — were successfully harvested at KIMS Hospital. These life-saving organs brought hope and light to six individuals. District Panchayat Officer Shiva Reddy, RDO Vishwanath, DSP Manda Javali, Minister Farooq’s son NMD Fayaz, Nandyal Urban and Rural Tahsildars Priyadarshini and Srinivasulu, Town CI Kambagiri Ramudu,, and other public representatives attended the programme.