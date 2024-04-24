Nani owns movable properties worth Rs 6.85 cr

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and YSRCP candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani has movable properties worth Rs 6.85 crore. Nani submitted the details of the movable and immovable properties, bank loans and other liabilities in the election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

Kesineni family has cash in hand amounting to Rs 18.50 lakh and deposits, shares, debentures, vehicles and other investments worth Rs 6.85 crore. He owns cars and other vehicles worth Rs 1.22 crore. The vehicles include Mercedez Benz, Tata Safari, Mahindra Thar, Range Rover, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV.

These vehicles are valued at Rs 1.22 crore. The Kesineni Srinivas family possess 25 kg silver worth Rs 20.25 lakh and 500 gram gold and jewellery valued at Rs 45.25 lakh. He owns agriculture lands worth Rs.7.85 crore and non-agriculture lands valued at Rs 10.68 crore.

Commercial and residential buildings valued at Rs 57.66 crore in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Kesineni Nani has loans and liabilities of Rs.35 crore.