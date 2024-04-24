Live
- PSBs can’t issue lookout circulars
- 41 candidates file nominations in Nellore district
- K’taka, Gujarat top States in clean energy transition
- Lord Rama Brahmothsavalu concluded on grand note
- Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls
- Barrelakka files nomination as Nagarkurnool candidate
- BRS chief KCR to Embark on Bus Yatra Ahead of Parliamentary Elections from today
- Congress still undecided
- All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results
- TS Inter results announced, here is the direct link
Just In
Nani owns movable properties worth Rs 6.85 cr
Vijayawada MP and YSRCP candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani has movable properties worth Rs 6.85 crore
Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP and YSRCP candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha Kesineni Srinivas alias Nani has movable properties worth Rs 6.85 crore. Nani submitted the details of the movable and immovable properties, bank loans and other liabilities in the election affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.
Kesineni family has cash in hand amounting to Rs 18.50 lakh and deposits, shares, debentures, vehicles and other investments worth Rs 6.85 crore. He owns cars and other vehicles worth Rs 1.22 crore. The vehicles include Mercedez Benz, Tata Safari, Mahindra Thar, Range Rover, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV.
These vehicles are valued at Rs 1.22 crore. The Kesineni Srinivas family possess 25 kg silver worth Rs 20.25 lakh and 500 gram gold and jewellery valued at Rs 45.25 lakh. He owns agriculture lands worth Rs.7.85 crore and non-agriculture lands valued at Rs 10.68 crore.
Commercial and residential buildings valued at Rs 57.66 crore in Vijayawada and Hyderabad. Kesineni Nani has loans and liabilities of Rs.35 crore.