Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends financial assistance to TDP activist in Vissannapet

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, visited the family of Banavattu Danamma in Kondaparva village of Vissannapet in the NTR District. Danamma tragically passed away due to an illegal arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu as part of the "Truth wins" programme.

During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari provided an assurance letter to the grieving family members of the deceased. Also present at the visit were candidates of the NDA coalition, including Keshineni Sivanath, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, Kolikapudi's wife Madhavi, and M. S. Baig. Additionally, TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders were also active participants in the program.



The visit highlighted the dedication of political figures to seek justice for the wrongful arrest and death of Banavattu Danamma, emphasizing the importance of truth prevailing in such troubling situations.

