  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends financial assistance to TDP activist in Vissannapet

Nara Bhuvaneshwari extends financial assistance to TDP activist in Vissannapet
x
Highlights

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, visited the family of Banavattu Danamma in Kondaparva village of Vissannapet in the NTR District.

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, visited the family of Banavattu Danamma in Kondaparva village of Vissannapet in the NTR District. Danamma tragically passed away due to an illegal arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu as part of the "Truth wins" programme.

During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari provided an assurance letter to the grieving family members of the deceased. Also present at the visit were candidates of the NDA coalition, including Keshineni Sivanath, Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao, Kolikapudi's wife Madhavi, and M. S. Baig. Additionally, TDP, Janasena, and BJP leaders were also active participants in the program.

The visit highlighted the dedication of political figures to seek justice for the wrongful arrest and death of Banavattu Danamma, emphasizing the importance of truth prevailing in such troubling situations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X