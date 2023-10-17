Nara Bhuvaneshwari funds fault with police for stopping TDP's Sanghibhava Yatra

Nara Bhuvaneshwari expressed her concerns regarding the obstruction of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) cadres taking out a Sanghibhava Yatra to show support for Chandrababu Naidu and boost his morale in Rajamahendravaram.



She criticized the issuance of notices to sympathizers, stating that undertaking a solidarity yatra for Chandrababu would be inappropriate. Stating that the cadre and followers tar like their children, Bhuvaneshwari found fault with government for stopping cadre from meeting her. Bhuvaneshwari shared her thoughts on Twitter.

TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's family members are likely to meet him today afternoon. Nara Bhuvaneshwari is likely to meet Naidu.

Meanwhile, the High Court to hear Naidu's bail petition in Skill Development case while the ACB court to hear the petition filed seeking health report of Naidu and Supreme Court to hear the Special Leave Petition seeking quash of Skill Development case.