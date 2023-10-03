Nara Bhuvaneshwari meets Amaravati farmers, says it will be constructed

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari made sensational comments on Amaravati. Nara Bhuvaneshwari interacted with the farmers of Amaravati who came to visit her on Tuesday and clarified that the construction of Amaravati capital will be done. She said sacrifices of farmers will not go waste.



Nara Bhuvaneshwari urged the farmers to be courageous in this hard times. She said that people's support in difficult times is giving them courage. Nara Bhuvaneshwari said people should be vigilant in voting during elections.



TDP leader Kanna Lakshminarayana met TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu's wife Nara Bhuvaneswari in Rajahmundry on Tuesday. Speaking to media, he said that there is no law and order in the state security and urged the central government to look into the situation in the state.