Nara Bhuvaneshwari to File Nomination Papers on Behalf of TDP Chief Chandrababu in Kuppam

Nara Bhuvaneshwari to File Nomination Papers on Behalf of TDP Chief Chandrababu in Kuppam
In a significant development, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, will be filing his nomination papers on his behalf in Kuppam today.

In a significant development, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, will be filing his nomination papers on his behalf in Kuppam today. The nomination papers will be submitted to the returning officers at 01:27 pm. Prior to this, a special pooja will be conducted at the Varadarajaswamy temple in Kuppam for the nomination papers.

Chandrababu Naidu, who is contesting from Kuppam constituency made this strategic move to showcase the support and involvement of his family in his political journey.

The filing of nomination papers in Kuppam is an important event in the upcoming elections, and all eyes will be on Nara Bhuvaneshwari as she takes on this responsibility on behalf of her husband.

