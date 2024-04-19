Live
- Educating youth about importance of maintaining a healthy liver
- Nine candidates enter the poll fray on first day
- IIT-K, BFI forge partnership to accelerate healthcare innovation
- Nurture self-confidence and growth
- Nominations filed for Kurnool & Nandyal constituencies
- YSRCP’s ‘poor’ candidate owns assets of Rs 161 crore
- 12 nominations filed on Day-1
- Infy profit zooms 30% to ₹ 7,969cr in Q4
- Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- YSRCP Bheemili MLA candidate visits various wards
Just In
Nara Bhuvaneshwari to File Nomination Papers on Behalf of TDP Chief Chandrababu in Kuppam
Highlights
In a significant development, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, will be filing his nomination papers on his behalf in Kuppam today.
In a significant development, Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, will be filing his nomination papers on his behalf in Kuppam today. The nomination papers will be submitted to the returning officers at 01:27 pm. Prior to this, a special pooja will be conducted at the Varadarajaswamy temple in Kuppam for the nomination papers.
Chandrababu Naidu, who is contesting from Kuppam constituency made this strategic move to showcase the support and involvement of his family in his political journey.
The filing of nomination papers in Kuppam is an important event in the upcoming elections, and all eyes will be on Nara Bhuvaneshwari as she takes on this responsibility on behalf of her husband.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS