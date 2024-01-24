  • Menu
Nara Bhuvaneshwari to resume Nijam Gelavali in East Godavari district today

Nara Bhuvaneshwari, wife of TDP National President Chandrababu, has initiated the 'Nijam Gelavali' program to visit the families affected by the illegal arrest and detention of Chandrababu. She will be touring the erstwhile East Godavari district for three days, starting from Wednesday.

During her visit, Bhuvaneshwari will provide financial assistance to the families who suffered during Chandrababu's arrest and detention at the Rajamahendravaram Central Jail. She will be visiting the parliamentary constituencies of Kakinada, Amalapuram, and Rajahmundry. The 'Nijam Gelavali' program was launched by Bhuvaneshwari from Naravaripalle in Chandragiri Mandal.

It may be recalled that the TDP youth leader Nara Lokesh completed Yuva Galam Padayatra. Similarly, Nara Bhuvaneshwari has launched the 'Nijam Gelavali' program from Kuppam.

