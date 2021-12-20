Nara Bhuvaneswari visits flood-hit areas in AP, extends financial assistance to 48 victims

Nara Bhuvaneswari handed over Rs 1 lakh as financial assistance under the NTR Trust to 48 flood victims from Chittoor, Nellore, and Kadapa districts. Speaking on the occasion, she said the NTR Trust had provided assistance to the flood-affected families to avoid temporary financial hardship during the disaster. Bhuvaneswari said that NTR has dedicated its life doing justice to society and supporting the poor. "No matter how tall he grows, he is a man who never forgets his roots," she said.



She also said that the trust would carry the legacy forward and called on everyone to work hard to help the country achieve great successes. Bhuvaneswari urged the people not to make mistakes and remain sinners instead should always be kind and help others.

Further speaking, Bhuvaneswari said the NTR Trust had nothing to do with politics and did not expect anything from the government as a trust. She spoke to the media after the distribution of financial aid to flood victims. Adding that they are moving forward with our trust and collaboration with other charitable trusts, Bhuvaneswari said that no woman should be humiliated, which is not good for society.