Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Nara family to visit Tirumala tomorrow
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is arriving to Tirumala along with his family on march 20. After overnight stay, he will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of his grandson Devansh’s birthday.
Tirumala: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is arriving to Tirumala along with his family on march 20. After overnight stay, he will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of his grandson Devansh’s birthday. The CM’s family will also celebrate grandson birthday in Tirumala by donating Rs 44 lakhs for Annadhanam scheme. District administration as well as TTD is making elaborate arrangement for the CM’s visit.
Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh his wife Brahmani and grandson will take part in the birthday celebrations. It may be noted here that Nara family donates amount towards one-day costs of Annaprasadam on Devansh birthday every year. TTD source said that CM’s family will donate 44 lakh this year toward this. TTD would display the donor’s name in the Annadanam complex on the day.