Nara family to visit Tirumala tomorrow

Tirumala: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is arriving to Tirumala along with his family on march 20. After overnight stay, he will offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of his grandson Devansh’s birthday. The CM’s family will also celebrate grandson birthday in Tirumala by donating Rs 44 lakhs for Annadhanam scheme. District administration as well as TTD is making elaborate arrangement for the CM’s visit.

Chandrababu Naidu, his wife Bhuvaneswari, son Lokesh his wife Brahmani and grandson will take part in the birthday celebrations. It may be noted here that Nara family donates amount towards one-day costs of Annaprasadam on Devansh birthday every year. TTD source said that CM’s family will donate 44 lakh this year toward this. TTD would display the donor’s name in the Annadanam complex on the day.