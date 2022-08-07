Nara Lokesh alleges AP govt. of cutting down the welfare schemes

On the occasion of National Handloom Day, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh congratulated handloom artisans and dependent workers. He alleged that while many states across the country are announcing incentives on the occasion of National Handloom Day, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh is cutting down the schemes.



He said that the YSRCP government has cancelled many programs implemented for the welfare of handloom workers during the TDP government. He alleged that the government is trying to make further cuts in the beneficiaries of the Netanna Nestham scheme, which is being implemented for only 20 percent of the population.

Lokesh demanded that strict rules should be taken back and implemented for all netanna nestam cheneta artists. He also urged the state government should put pressure on the central government on the issue of GST, which is imposing more problems on the handloom sector which is in crisis.