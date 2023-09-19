Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs stage protest at Rajghat in Dehi

The Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has been actively involved in protests against the alleged illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh, along with TDP MPs and former MPs, organized a protest program at Rajghat, Delhi wearing black ribbons as a symbol of protest.



During the event, former MP Konakalla Narayana expressed hope for justice in the court proceedings. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu was falsely accused and illegally arrested, emphasizing his belief in justice and righteousness. Lokesh has been in Delhi for the past four days, conducting interviews with national media houses and consulting legal experts.





I paid my respects to Mahatma Gandhi Ji at Rajghat in New Delhi, accompanied by senior party leaders. We joined in a black badge protest to condemn the unjust arrest of @ncbn Garu on false charges filed by the YSRCP Government. Justice will prevail.#APvsJagan#IAmWithBabu… pic.twitter.com/ziii6jOq7n — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) September 19, 2023





Protests against Chandrababu's arrest are also taking place in Hyderabad, with TDP leaders, supporters, and IT employees staging demonstrations at KBR Park. They demanded the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu and showed solidarity by displaying flags.

Meanwhile, the High Court to hear Naidu's petitions over the case and likely to deliver its verdict. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the cases.

Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh expressed his concern and prayed for the speedy recovery of Governor Justice S Abdul Nazir, who is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.



