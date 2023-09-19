Live
- Alert! Use the Right USB-C Cable for your iPhone 15; Know why
- India Strongly Rejects Trudeau's Allegations Of Involvement In Nijjar Shooting
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 19 September, 2023
- Long-Awaited Women's Reservation Bill Inches Closer To Reality: Congress Expresses Support
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Delhi Deploys Over 1,000 Fogging Machines Amid Monsoon Woes, Aims To Control Mosquito-Borne Diseases
- Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzuki Explores Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market With YouTuber Mayo Japan
- Gold rates in Delhi today surges, check the rates on 19 September, 2023
- Hussain Sagar gets unique ‘Lake Front Park’
- Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs stage protest at Rajghat in Dehi
Just In
Nara Lokesh along with TDP MPs stage protest at Rajghat in Dehi
The Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has been actively involved in protests against the alleged illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.
The Telugu Desam Party National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has been actively involved in protests against the alleged illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. Lokesh, along with TDP MPs and former MPs, organized a protest program at Rajghat, Delhi wearing black ribbons as a symbol of protest.
During the event, former MP Konakalla Narayana expressed hope for justice in the court proceedings. He stated that Chandrababu Naidu was falsely accused and illegally arrested, emphasizing his belief in justice and righteousness. Lokesh has been in Delhi for the past four days, conducting interviews with national media houses and consulting legal experts.
Protests against Chandrababu's arrest are also taking place in Hyderabad, with TDP leaders, supporters, and IT employees staging demonstrations at KBR Park. They demanded the immediate release of Chandrababu Naidu and showed solidarity by displaying flags.
Meanwhile, the High Court to hear Naidu's petitions over the case and likely to deliver its verdict. It remains to be seen whether Naidu gets relief in the cases.
Telugu Desam National General Secretary Nara Lokesh expressed his concern and prayed for the speedy recovery of Governor Justice S Abdul Nazir, who is currently undergoing treatment at Manipal Hospital.