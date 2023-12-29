Nara Lokesh assures support to Handloom weavers

Nara Lokesh the National General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), recently held a meeting with handloom weavers at the TDP office in Mangalagiri. During the meeting, Lokesh expressed his commitment to improve the economic, social, and political conditions of handloom weavers. He assured them that steps would be taken to increase their income and announced the formation of a special committee within the first hundred days of his party coming to power.



Lokesh criticized Jagan Reddy, the leader of the opposition, stating that he claims to uplift the poor but is actually impoverishing them. He emphasized that the TDP believes in empowering the poor and enabling them to stand on their own feet. Lokesh also highlighted the need to develop the handloom sector to keep up with the modern methods and designs required in the digital age. He pledged to explore all possibilities to support and promote the handloom industry in Andhra Pradesh.

Former MP Nimmala Kisthappa, who was also present at the meeting, expressed his support for Lokesh's initiatives. He urged the promotion of handlooms globally and emphasized the importance of purchasing textiles through the Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation (APCO). Kisthappa criticized the current government for favoring power looms over handlooms and violating APCO rules.

The opinions of the handloom workers were collected during the meeting to gather ideas for the development and promotion of the sector. The workers highlighted the challenging conditions they currently face and called for a revival of the golden age of handlooms.

Several TDP leaders and handloom community leaders, including Kinjarapu Achchennaidu, Kollu Ravindra, and Boddu Venugopal, also attended the meeting.