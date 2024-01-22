Nara Lokesh condemns AP govt’s action Anganwadi workers

Vijayawada: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday reacted to Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to terminate all those Anganwadi workers on strike.

He criticized that YS Jagan’s government harassing the anganwadi workers who questioned the government’s dictatorial rule. He said that Jagan has become paranoid due to the rebellion of his own party MLAs, and he has lost his discretion and is acting at will.

"As the final hours of Jagan's anarchic rule approached, his madness reached its peak stage with frustration. He is acting arrogantly against the anganwadi workers who have been agitating for their just demands for 42 days. Passing orders to remove the Anganwadis from their jobs reflects the dictatorial tendencies.

He questioned if the government did nothing wrong in the matter of Anganwadis, why did it have to bring down tons of iron fencing and hundreds of additional forces on the way to the Chief Minister's residence?

The Telugu Desam Party stands in full solidarity with the iron-willed agitation of the Anganwadis, who will not yield to any intimidation for the realization of their just demands. The raging flames of the Anganwadis are going to be the flames of the anarchic government. Even now, the Jagan government should stop its stupid actions and take initiative to resolve the fair demands of Anganwadis.

Nara Lokesh made a statement saying that the Anganwadis who will be removed by the Jagan government will be reinstated without any interruption of service as soon as the TDP-Jana Sena public government is formed.