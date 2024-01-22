Live
- Haryana embracing digital wave to ensure transparency: Chief Secretary
- Resolve the issues received in Praja Vani. DC BM Santhosh
- Odisha seeks 'Kumki' elephants from Tamil Nadu
- Tejashwi Yadav unconditionally withdraws remarks on Gujaratis, files affidavit in SC
- Paritala Sriram participate in Jayaho BC in Mudugubba village
- Delhi HC asks Union Minister Shekhawat to reply to Gehlot's plea in defamation case
- InterGlobe Enterprises appoints Aditya Pande as Group Chief Executive Officer
- Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan offers prayers at Ram temple in TVM
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika participates in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam
- BJP leader Machanur Subbarayadu was honoured in Gopireddy village
Just In
Nara Lokesh condemns AP govt’s action Anganwadi workers
Demands that the Jagan government should stop its stupid actions and take initiative to resolve the fair demands of Anganwadis
Vijayawada: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday reacted to Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to terminate all those Anganwadi workers on strike.
He criticized that YS Jagan’s government harassing the anganwadi workers who questioned the government’s dictatorial rule. He said that Jagan has become paranoid due to the rebellion of his own party MLAs, and he has lost his discretion and is acting at will.
"As the final hours of Jagan's anarchic rule approached, his madness reached its peak stage with frustration. He is acting arrogantly against the anganwadi workers who have been agitating for their just demands for 42 days. Passing orders to remove the Anganwadis from their jobs reflects the dictatorial tendencies.
He questioned if the government did nothing wrong in the matter of Anganwadis, why did it have to bring down tons of iron fencing and hundreds of additional forces on the way to the Chief Minister's residence?
The Telugu Desam Party stands in full solidarity with the iron-willed agitation of the Anganwadis, who will not yield to any intimidation for the realization of their just demands. The raging flames of the Anganwadis are going to be the flames of the anarchic government. Even now, the Jagan government should stop its stupid actions and take initiative to resolve the fair demands of Anganwadis.
Nara Lokesh made a statement saying that the Anganwadis who will be removed by the Jagan government will be reinstated without any interruption of service as soon as the TDP-Jana Sena public government is formed.