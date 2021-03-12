Nara Lokesh decries 'illegal' arrest of Kollu Ravindra

Amaravati: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Thursday slammed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for misusing official machinery to target and harass the TDP leaders for cheap political mileage.

Lokesh condemned the 'illegal'arrest of former Minister Kollu Ravindra, saying that the adamant Chief Minister was apparently deriving diabolical pleasure out of such false arrests and fake cases. Kollu Ravindra was known to be a simple and friendly person whose arrest was highly regrettable.

In a statement here, Lokesh deplored that Jagan was focusing on deriving sadistic pleasure instead of working with a vision for the wellbeing and development of the people. A good Chief Minister would derive satisfaction by bringing in development projects but Jagan was taking pleasure in demolishing and destroying the State as a whole.

Lokesh hit back at the YSRCP leaders, saying that 'Kodi Katthi'Jagan and 'Tapi Katthi' Nani would never be able to demoralise Kollu Ravindra. The TDP army would be unstoppable and they would rise with a greater resistance against the chaotic policies of the YSRCP regime. Some officials were conniving with the ruling party leaders to harass the TDP leaders.

Such erring officials would have to face serious consequences like sharing jail food with Jagan.

Lokesh asked whether it was a crime under the Jagan's faction rule for any candidate to contest the elections on the TDP ticket. They set afire the lush green fields of TDP supporter and Dalit person Kallabotula Ranganna.

Lokesh said that Ranganna's only crime was to campaign for TDP candidate Bandi Shamshad Begum in the 13th ward in Adoni municipality in the Kurnool district. It was only out of sheer vengeance that the YSRCP leaders set ablaze the coconut, teak and red sander plantations in over 10 acres belonging to Ranganna.