Nara Lokesh demands arrest of YSRCP sarpanch

Mangalagiri: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday demanded the arrest of the ruling YSRCP sarpanch for abetting suicide of a young man at Kothapalli village of Kasimkota mandal in Anakapalli district.

Lokesh said the police should file a case against sarpanch Kannam Shyam and his accomplices for harassing a woman employee over telephone.

In a statement here, the TDP MLC said the YSRCP sarpanch and his gang harassed the woman employee, who informed this to her friend, Sudarshan Srinivasa Rao. 'When Sudarshan questioned the sarpanch about harassing the woman employee over phone, YSRCP leaders had targeted him.'

Nara Lokesh released a selfie video that was released by Srinivasa Rao before taking the extreme step. The victim mentioned the sarpanch's name and how he along with his followers had harassed the woman and himself. In the video, the victim said that he was unable to bear the humiliation anymore, Lokesh stated.

Lokesh wondered as to why Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had not yet taken any action in this grave offence by his own party sarpanch. Nara Lokesh demanded stringent action against police also, who connived with the YSRCP sarpanch. The latest Anakapalli incident will show the heart-wrenching incidents taking place under the Jagan regime, he said.