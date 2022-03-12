Nara Lokesh dismisses Budget as 'anti-poor'

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh on Friday described the Budget presented by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for 2022-`23 as 'anti-poor and anti-development'.

Lokesh said that the Budget was a mere hogwash and meant to cheat people. Though the previous Budget too spoke of welfare measures, the government never explained why Amma Vodi was not implemented last year.

Addressing a press conference at party office in Mangalagiri, Lokesh slammed the Chief Minister for targeting Rs 16,500 crore revenue from liquor sales during 2022-`23 and added it was a total U-turn from his pre-poll promise of phased prohibition. The Chandrababu Naidu government aimed at just Rs. 6,000 crore excise revenue showing its commitment to the people's well-being at that time, he said comparing the two.

Moreover, the YSRCP government was known for violating budget targets and diverting those funds for its scam-based schemes. Aarogyasri was allocated Rs 1,000 crore but no hospital in the state was accepting these cards because of non-payment of dues. He criticised the government for failing to spend the budget allocated to sub-plans, etc., despite tall claims. Last year, Rs 10,478 crore budget was allocated for BC Finance Corporation but only Rs 1,199 crore was spent. Just Rs 94 crore was given as against Rs 1,208 crore allocation for Minority Corporation.

The TDP MLC demanded the government to explain why it gave just 340 crore as against Rs 5,000 crore allocation for SC Corporation last year. Videsi Vidya was totally cancelled this year. As a result, over 3,000 students belonging to weaker sections would face financial problems in continuing their studies abroad.

Inordinate delay was being caused in fee reimbursement, leading to problems for the students in getting hall tickets to take examinations, he said. Similarly, pensions too were minimal and not as promised to the people compared to which the erstwhile TDP government scored better.

He condemned the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime for not allocating funds for the Amaravati Capital project despite the orders of the High Court. The court had clearly said that there would be only one capital for AP as per the AP Reorganisation Act.