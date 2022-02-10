Nara Lokesh disputes CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's claims on salary hike

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for making 'false claims' on the hike in salaries of the anganwadi teachers and ayas in the state.

Lokesh said that it was in 2018 during the previous TDP government that the salaries of the anganwadi teachers and ayas were increased.

In a statement here, Lokesh said that the CM was unhesitatingly telling lies in order to mislead and betray all sections of people. The Chandrababu government increased the salary of anganwadi teachers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 10,500 and that of ayas from Rs 4,500 to Rs 6,000.

He asked how the Chief Minister could try to claim the credit for the salary hike that was given in the TDP rule. From the beginning, the ruling YSRCP was wasting time with false claims and baseless campaigns. They were using the same cheap tricks used before the elections even after coming to power.

He advised the CM and his ministers to focus on fulfilling at least some of the promises they made to the people before the polls. The people voted for Jagan Mohan Reddy after putting a lot of trust in his pre-poll promises but not for any other reason. It would be wrong to cheat the people who voted out of sheer confidence in the manifesto promises.