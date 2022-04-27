Nara Lokesh holds Jagan responsible for Ruia incident

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Tuesday held Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy responsible for the total collapse of services at the government general hospitals across the state. Referring to the Ruia hospital incident where a father carried the body of his son on a motorcycle to his native village which is about 90 kms away from hospital on Tuesday, he said the family had no choice due to the nexus of the private ambulance operators and the government ambulance service operators who were demanding exorbitant amount.



Lokesh said the authorities were hand in glove with the private operators and always refuse to provide ambulances to the needy. This emboldened the private ambulance services to blackmail the needy patients. The TDP leader said Jesava passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital. His father was not provided an ambulance to carry his body to home. Government ambulance service was not available and the private operators were coaxing the hapless parent to do their bidding.

Recalling the efficient Maha Prasthanam services introduced by the previous TDP government, Lokesh said that the system had collapsed after the new government was elected. Condemning the neglect of end-to-end hospital services by the present government, Lokesh said common man's life had lost all value under the present regime. The poor were reeling under the oppressive regime more now.