Live
Just In
Nara Lokesh in Delhi for legal consultation after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's arrest in graft case
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh is in the national capital to hold consultations with lawyers in connection with the arrest of his father and party chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam in Andhra Pradesh.
Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, is currently lodged in the Rajamahendravaram central prison after a court in Vijayawada remanded him in judicial custody for 14 days on September 9.
The TDP president has filed two pleas in the High Court. One seeking quashing of the case and another is a bail plea and both are likely to come up for hearing in the High Court next week. A court in Vijayawada on September 12 had rejected the house custody plea filed by the TDP chief. ''Nara Lokesh came to Delhi last night. He is here for legal consultations,'' a party source said.
On Thursday, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan announced that his party and the TDP will fight the next elections together in Andhra Pradesh. He made this announcement outside the Rajamahendravaram central prison after meeting Naidu. Meanwhile, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has reached out to Naidu's son and inquired about his father's well-being in jail. He fondly recalled their association and referred to him as a great friend and a fighter.
He also offered words of encouragement to Lokesh, asking him to stay strong.