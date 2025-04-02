Nara Lokesh lays stone for CBG plant in Prakasam district

In a significant move towards enhancing biofuel production in Andhra Pradesh, the foundation stone for a compressed bio gas (CBG) plant has been laid in Prakasam district. The project, inaugurated by AP Minister Nara Lokesh, marks the beginning of Reliance's ambitious plan to set up a CBG facility near Divakarapalli in PCPalli mandal.

Reliance has committed to an investment of ₹65,000 crores, which will encompass the establishment of a total of 500 CBG plants across the state. This extensive project is expected to create approximately 2.5 lakh job opportunities for local residents, thereby bolstering the region's economy.

Each CBG plant will boast a production capacity of 22 tons per day, utilizing agricultural waste to generate green and renewable electricity. Furthermore, the initiative aims to cultivate nearly 5 lakh acres of unused land for energy plantation, thereby promoting sustainable farming practices and enhancing energy security.

Ministers including Gottipati Ravi Kumar view this project as a pivotal step towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into a leader in the biofuel sector, reaffirming the state's commitment to sustainable energy solutions. The endeavor not only promises significant economic benefits but also aligns with global efforts to combat climate change by reducing reliance on fossil fuels.