Andhra Pradesh IT, Education and Electronics Minister Nara Lokesh recently paid a courtesy visit to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi. During the meeting, Lokesh outlined various development initiatives in Andhra Pradesh and shared details about the programmes launched since the establishment of the coalition government.

Lokesh requested Singh's assistance in attracting defence sector investments to Andhra Pradesh, highlighting the potential for significant job creation. He also provided updates on the ongoing developments in the state capital, Amaravati, as well as the progress of the Polavaram irrigation project, both of which have received support from the Central government.

Accompanying Lokesh were TDP leaders Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani, Srinivasa Varma, Lavu Srikrishna Devaraya, along with several other Union ministers. In the conversation, Lokesh addressed various issues related to the previous government, which he claimed had plunged the state into turmoil. He asserted that the coalition government is committed to restoring order and advancing development efforts in a systematic manner, despite the current debt burden of Rs 10 lakh crore attributed to previous hydrogen policies.