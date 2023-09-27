Nara Lokesh moves AP High Court seeking anticipatory bail in Inner Ring Road case

In the ongoing case of the Amaravati Inner Ring Road Alignment scam, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh has approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking anticipatory bail. The petition was filed by Lokesh's lawyers on his behalf as he is currently in Delhi. Lokesh is referred to as A14 in this case.

The alleged scandal involves the previous TDP government's handling of the Inner Ring Road (IRR) project in Amaravati, which aimed to connect all the roads in the capital. The AP CID initiated an investigation based on a complaint filed by YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy (RK). As part of the investigation, the CID registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act in April of the previous year. During the investigation, the CID named Chandrababu Naidu as the main accused in the illegal alignment of the inner ring road.

In this case, the CID, which had already named Chandrababu as A-1 and Narayana as A-2, filed a separate memo in the ACB court in Vijayawada naming Nara Lokesh as A-14. The CID alleged that Lokesh attempted to benefit from changes made in the inner ring road alignment. The investigation agency confirmed that Lokesh played a significant role in the Inner Ring Road scam during his father's tenure as Chief Minister and was involved in irregularities related to the land acquisition for Heritage Foods through the alignment process. In addition to Chandrababu, Narayana, Lokesh, Lingamaneni Ramesh, Rajasekhar, and Heritage Foods, the AP CID has named them as accused in this case. However, Narayana has already obtained anticipatory bail in this case.