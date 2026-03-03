Nara Lokesh Pays Tribute to GMC Balayogi on Death Anniversary

State Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh paid homage to GMC Balayogi, the first Dalit Speaker of the Lok Sabha and a senior leader of the TDP, on his death anniversary. The tribute was shared on his X (formerly Twitter) platform.





లోక్ సభ తొలి దళిత స్పీకర్, టీడీపీ సీనియర్ నేత స్వర్గీయ జీఎంసీ బాలయోగి గారి వర్థంతి సందర్భంగా ఘన నివాళులు అర్పిస్తున్నాను. దళితులు, బడుగు, బలహీనవర్గాల అభ్యున్నతికి అహర్నిశలు కృషిచేశారు. సామాన్య కుటుంబంలో జన్మించి లోక్ సభ స్పీకర్ గా ఎదిగారు. దేశ రాజకీయాల్లో తనదైన ముద్ర వేశారు.… pic.twitter.com/iGO5871m35 — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) March 3, 2026





In his message, Lokesh highlighted Balayogi’s humble beginnings, noting that he was born into a common family and rose to become the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He praised Balayogi’s efforts in working tirelessly for the upliftment of Dalits, the poor, and marginalised communities.

Lokesh remembered Balayogi’s significant contributions to the country and the state, describing his services as memorable. He concluded by urging everyone to work hard to realise the dreams of Konaseema’s beloved leader.