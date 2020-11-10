Nara Lokesh responds on Nandyal's family suicide, says govt is harassing some religions

The Sheik Abdul Salam family's suicide in Nandyal, which caused a stir in Andhra Pradesh has raised political heat. The opposition TDP is targeting the YSRCP government and called for protests across the state and concerns were raised within the cadre. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh recently responded to the case. Jagan was incensed that the government was trying to harass people of certain religions.





"Will Rs 25 lakh bring back 14-year-old daughter Salma and 12-year-old son Kalandar, who have a golden future? There is no limit for attacks on Muslim minorities in the Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh said. This is the government that has badly insulted the Legislative Council Chairman Sharif in the council itself. Abdul Salam's family demanded that efforts to save those responsible for the suicide be stopped and severely punished.