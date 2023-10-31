Nara Lokesh responds to Naidu's bail, says war has begun now

RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani have arrived in Rajahmundry after Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail on Tuesday. He told the leaders and activists that the war has now begun.

It is learned Chandrababu will travel directly from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada and then proceed to Tirupati. After visiting Tirupati, he will go to Hyderabad and be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been granted bail in the Skill Development case after spending 53 days in judicial custody. The AP High Court granted him bail on the grounds of ill health, allowing him four weeks of bail until November 24.

The court has ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs.1 lakh and two sureties. The verdict has brought happiness to Chandrababu and his supporters who have been eagerly awaiting his release. The TDP ranks are expressing joy and celebrating Chandrababu's interim bail. Chandrababu was arrested by CID officials in Nandyal on September 9 in the skill development case.