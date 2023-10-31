Live
- For 3rd day Marathas’ pro-quota protests, arson & roadblocks rock Maha
- We are not scared, this is an act of thieves, criminals: Rahul on alleged 'state sponsored hacking' of Apple phones of Congress, Opposition leaders
- Mass prohibitory orders in Rajahmundry
- Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas
- Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal awarded to CRPF, NIA, NCB, states police
- Men’s ODI WC: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan out of the Bangladesh clash due to concussion
- Air India to start non-stop flights between Mumbai and Melbourne from Dec 15
- Significance of multivitamins in supporting immune health
- Mahua Moitra drops case against media houses, social media platforms in cash-for-query row
- Prez Murmu arrives on two-day visit to Ladakh
Just In
Nara Lokesh responds to Naidu's bail, says war has begun now
TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani have arrived in Rajahmundry after Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail on Tuesday.
RAJAHMAHENDRAVARAM: TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and his wife Nara Brahmani have arrived in Rajahmundry after Chandrababu Naidu was granted bail on Tuesday. He told the leaders and activists that the war has now begun.
It is learned Chandrababu will travel directly from Rajahmundry to Vijayawada and then proceed to Tirupati. After visiting Tirupati, he will go to Hyderabad and be admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Former Chief Minister and TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has been granted bail in the Skill Development case after spending 53 days in judicial custody. The AP High Court granted him bail on the grounds of ill health, allowing him four weeks of bail until November 24.
The court has ordered him to submit a surety bond of Rs.1 lakh and two sureties. The verdict has brought happiness to Chandrababu and his supporters who have been eagerly awaiting his release. The TDP ranks are expressing joy and celebrating Chandrababu's interim bail. Chandrababu was arrested by CID officials in Nandyal on September 9 in the skill development case.