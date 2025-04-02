Nara Lokesh to Inaugurate Biogas Plant in Kanigiri, Prakasam District

Minister Nara Lokesh is set to visit the Kanigiri constituency in Prakasam district today, where he will participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Reliance Biogas Plant near Divakarapalli. The event will feature the prominent businessman Anant Ambani alongside Lokesh, and the biogas facility comes with a substantial investment of Rs 375 crore.

In addition to the groundbreaking event, Lokesh will also virtually inaugurate a Reliance Bioenergy Plant located in Peddapuram. This facility has been developed on a 20-acre site at a cost of Rs 114.20 crore. The new bioenergy plant is expected to leverage local resources such as paddy, corn, sugarcane, palm oil, vegetables, and waste materials from aquaculture and cattle dung to produce approximately 67.53 tons of gas. The project is anticipated to create direct employment for 70 people and indirectly benefit 200 more.

The Minister's schedule for the day includes:

- Departing from Undavalli at 7:15 AM

- Arriving at the Divakarapuram Helipad by 9:15 AM

- Participating in the foundation stone laying ceremony at 9:25 AM

- Engaging in a meeting until 11:45 AM

- Leaving the venue at 11:55 AM

Several other ministers are expected to join in this significant event, reflecting the government's ongoing commitment to renewable energy and job creation in the region.