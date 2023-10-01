Live
- Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr
- Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament
- Chandrababu Naidu Deeksha in Jail. TDP cadre also to fast and light candles in the evening
- BJP chief in Delhi's Ambedkar Basti for 'Swacchta Abhiyan'
- BJP has done nothing to Telangana and will get big zero in polls
- Srikakulam: 200 students donate blood to mark Blood Donation Day
- PM Modi arrives Hyderabad, leaves to Mahabubnagar
- Rajnath leads cleanliness, plantation activities at Delhi Cantt
- Group 1: Revanth Reddy backs call for blockading highways
- Nara Lokesh to stage hunger strike protest in Delhi, Naidu to do in Rajahmundry jail
Just In
TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will go on a one-day hunger strike in Delhi on Monday (tomorrow) to protest over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. TDP chief Chandrababu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari also decided to do this hunger strike protest on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
Arrangements are being made for Lokesh Diksha at the residence of TDP MP Kanakamedala. TDP MPs are going to participate in this initiation. TDP state president Atchennaidu said that Chandrababu will hold a one-day protest on Gandhi Jayanti in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail where he was detained and appealed to the people and party leaders to take part in initiations in all the constituencies of the state in solidarity.
In protest against the arrest of Chandrababu Chandrababu, the TDP has also called for protest on Monday asking thr cadre to switch off all the lights in the house for five minutes at 7 pm and hold a protest program with candles.