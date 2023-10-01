Nara Lokesh to stage hunger strike protest in Delhi, Naidu to do in Rajahmundry jail

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will go on a one-day hunger strike in Delhi on Monday (tomorrow) to protest over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu. TDP chief Chandrababu and his wife Bhuvaneshwari also decided to do this hunger strike protest on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Arrangements are being made for Lokesh Diksha at the residence of TDP MP Kanakamedala. TDP MPs are going to participate in this initiation. TDP state president Atchennaidu said that Chandrababu will hold a one-day protest on Gandhi Jayanti in Rajamahendravaram Central Jail where he was detained and appealed to the people and party leaders to take part in initiations in all the constituencies of the state in solidarity.



In protest against the arrest of Chandrababu Chandrababu, the TDP has also called for protest on Monday asking thr cadre to switch off all the lights in the house for five minutes at 7 pm and hold a protest program with candles.

