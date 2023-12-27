  • Menu
Nara Lokesh to tour districts after Sankranti festival

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh will tour the districts after Sankranti for about 40 days.

During the tour, Nara Lokesh will focus on understanding the issues and concerns of the people in each constituency.

He will meet with party activists and local leaders to discuss strategies for the upcoming elections. Additionally, he will review the organizational affairs of the party at various levels and ensure efficient poll management.

Nara Lokesh has already visited 97 assembly constituencies through a Padayatra, engaging with people in rural areas. In this remaining tour, he aims to visit the remaining 78 constituencies. He started his tour in his own constituency, Mangalagiri, and will later visit the districts after the festival of Sankranti.

Apart from meeting with party activists, Nara Lokesh will also visit the houses of people who do not belong to any political party, and hold discussions with them. This approach highlights his willingness to engage with and understand the views of a diverse range of people.

