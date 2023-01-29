Nara Lokesh tweets on Tarakaratna, says he shared a good bond with him

Telugu Desam Party youth leader Nara Lokesh made an emotional tweet about Tarakaratna. "I have always shared a very close bond with my cousin Tarakaratna. It really broke my heart to see him suffering from a massive heart attack. I met him recently and talked for a long time about life, movies and politics," Lokesh tweeted.

TDP national general secretary added that he is praying to God for his speedy recovery.



On the other hand, Junior NTR who visited Narayana Hridayam hospital said that Tarakaratna is getting better treatment at Hrudayalaya in Bangalore and responding to the treatment. However, Junior NTR revealed that it cannot be said that Tarakaratna is out of critical condition.

After going to the hospital on Sunday and seeing Tarakaratna, he spoke to the media. His wife Pranathi brother Kalyan Ram also went to Bangalore. Nara Brahmani also went to the hospital to inquire about the Tarakaratna health condition.