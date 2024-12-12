Nara Lokesh Urges Rapid Investment Approvals to Boost Employment in MSME Sector

In a pivotal address at the Second Day Collectors' Conference, Nara Lokesh, Minister of Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics, and Communication, emphasized the need to enhance the competitive edge of the state in attracting investments. He highlighted a pressing issue: the need for speed and efficiency in business operations to outpace other states vying for investment.

Lokesh outlined that every state across the country is in a race to secure more investments, urging his colleagues to adopt strategies that would elevate their state’s position in this competition. “We should push other states back in speed of business and ensure we are ahead,” he said, underscoring the significance of maintaining a swift and proactive approach to attract industry.

During his speech, Lokesh pointed out the critical importance of both large and small investments in generating employment, stating, “We have set a target of creating 20 lakh jobs, with 80 percent expected to come from the MSME sector.” He stressed that while large investments are monitored at the secretariat level, immediate action is necessary for smaller investments, especially in the MSME sector.

District Collectors play a vital role in this strategy, as Lokesh called on them to prioritize the expedited granting of permissions. “There should be no delay of months or years. The work should be done within days,” he insisted. He further cautioned that any signs of laxity in the process could drive investments to other states, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing speed in business transactions.

In conclusion, Lokesh’s address laid out a clear directive: to ensure that the state remains an attractive destination for investment, swift action and efficient processes must be the norm, especially for the burgeoning MSME sector.