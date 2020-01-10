Top
Nara Lokesh was taken into custody at Khaja toll plaza in Guntur

Highlights

The TDP National General Secretary, MLC Nara Lokesh, and TDP State President Kala Venkata Rao were taken into custody at Khaja Toll plaza in Guntur

The TDP National General Secretary, MLC Nara Lokesh, and TDP State President Kala Venkata Rao were taken into custody at Khaja Toll plaza in Guntur district while returning from Prakasam. Police have issued notices to Lokesh stating that they are not permitted to enter the capital area.

Fuming at police, he said the police that the constitution gave him the right to protest as a citizen. However, Lokesh was forced into the police vehicle.

After travelling for about 20 minutes, the Police have changed the route and taking Lokesh and Kala Venkat Rao towards Tenali.

Earlier, Lokesh and Kala Venkatrao who are travelling to Mangalagiri to express their sorrow over the death of a farmer who died in Mandadam on Friday. Upon their return from Ongole, they were taken into custody at Khaja Tollgate.

10 Jan 2020

