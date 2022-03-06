Nara Lokesh writes to governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, urges to recall Andhra University VC

TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh wrote a letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan seeking the recall of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor. He was incensed that universities that were supposed to work beyond politics had become centers of politics under the YSRCP regime. Vice-Chancellor PVD Prasad Reddy has been accused of tarnishing the image of Andhra University by constantly making controversial decisions and violating regulations.



"Prasad Reddy has turned the university into a haven for corruption and irregularities; the Vice-Chancellor, who should stay away from politics, is acting irresponsibly by conducting YSRCP programs at the university," Lokesh said. In the letter, Nara Lokesh alleged that the revaluation method was used to commit irregularities, such as closing down a printing press that had served the university well and committing financial irregularities in the affairs of stationery, paper, and printing for its own benefit.

Lokesh went on to allege that even the posts which were earlier sanctioned in the name of rationalisation were conspiratorially removed and many jobs were ruined. He said great people like Kattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy and Sarvepalli Radhakrishna have served as Vice-Chancellors for Andhra University. Nara Lokesh said the developments in the AU under the YSRCP government were a matter of grave concern.

He alleged that 30 retired professors were re-appointed as honorary professors and that illegal appointments were made by paying Rs 75,000 to those who had worked in private universities against the rules without giving notification. Nara Lokesh demanded the immediate recall of VC PVGD Prasad Reddy, who is committing many irregularities and misdeeds that could tarnish the reputation of the university and safeguard the future of the students. He said in the letter that the VC was committing many acts of anarchy causing panic among the students.