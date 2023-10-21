Nara Lokesh's meeting with party leaders begins, to discuss on future activities

A high-level meeting of Telugu Desam Party leaders under the leadership of TDP National General Secretary, Nara Lokesh has begun at NTR bhavan. The primary focus of the meeting was to prepare the cadre of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for upcoming elections, with a particular emphasis on coordinating with the Jana Sena Party.



The meeting will reportedly discuss on several programs to be carried out by TDP be it Nara Bhuvaneshwari's 'Nijam Gelavali' yatra which aims to connect with the people and understand their concerns, Bhavishyat ki Guarantee campaign that was interrupted due to the arrest of Chandrababu. The meeting will also discuss on the Babutho Nenu program.









Voter verification and party organisational structure were also important topics that would discussed in the meeting. Earlier, the meeting has begun after the TDP leaders paid tribute to NTR.

After the arrest of TDP National President and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu in skill development case, Nara Lokesh has been holding meetings with party leaders and giving directions on how to take the party into the public. He called for various programs in protest against Chandrababu Naidu's arrest and was looking after legal issues.