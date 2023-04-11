Nara Lokesh's Padayatra arrives in Tadipatri, police enhances security to avoid untoward incidents

The Anantapur police have beefed up security in Tadipatri amid the Lokesh's Padayatra enters in to the Tadipatri. It's known that there is war of words between Tadipatri MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and TDP leaders, which evoked a row and hence police are taking measures to avoid untoward incidents.



Against this backdrop, the Anantapur police were learned to have issued notices to Nara Lokesh advising him not to make provocative comments citing that Tadipatri if a faction area. He asked Lokesh not to distribute any material that may lead to destruction or incite violence.



However, as Tadipatri DSP went to give notice, Lokesh refused to take notices saying that he had not made any provocative statements in the last 67 days. After Lokesh refused, the police served notices to TDP mandal convener Rudramanaidu of Yadiki madal. Meanwhile, the police seems to have issued notices to YSRCP leaders as well to keep restraint from provacative activities.

TDP Leader Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra has entered Tadipatri constituency today. On this occasion, TDP Leaders and activists extended a warm welcome to the Nara Lokesh.