Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra to enter Palnadu on August 1, cadre makes arrangements
Nara Lokesh's padayatra, which is taking place in Ongole district is scheduled to enter Palnadu district on August 1.
The Yuva Galam Padayatra undertaken by Nara Lokesh, the national priority secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), is continuing without any interruption. Currently, the yatra is taking place in Ongole district and is scheduled to enter Palnadu district on August 1. The yatra will commence from the Vinukonda constituency in the district.
To mark this occasion, the TDP party members have made extensive preparations to welcome Lokesh, the youth leader, in Mupparajuvaripalem. TDP leaders such as GV Anjaneyu, Pullarao, Nakka Anandbabu, Alapati Raja, Sridhar, and many others have inspected and overseen the arrangements for the grand welcome.
The Yuvagalam Padayatra aimed to connect and engage with the youth across various districts, addressing their concerns and promoting the party's agenda. Lokesh is making efforts in leading this yatra reaching out to the people and understanding their needs.