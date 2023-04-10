Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam reaches 66th day, continues in Singanamala constituency

TDP Leader Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam Padayatra has reached its 66th day and going on in the erstwhile Anantapur district. The people are flocking to Yuva Galam Padayatra in Singanamala Constituency. The padayatra started from Bodanampally under the Singanamala constituency on Monday morning and Lokesh met many social groups in Sodanapally.



Thousands of TDP leaders, activists, and people participated in large numbers and took selfies with Lokesh. A large number of women and elderly people meet Lokesh in Padayatra. Nara Lokesh has held a special meeting with the Garla community in Balakancheruvu village.

The people belonging to the Yadava community have expressed their problems to Lokesh. It was brought to Lokesh's attention that a Yadava building should be built in the Singanamala constituency and urged to give priority to the Yadava community.