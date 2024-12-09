Live
Just In
Nara Rohit Vows to Improve Education and Boost NDRF Ranking
Minister for Human Resources, Nara Rohit, has pledged to bring significant reforms to the education sector and improve Andhra Pradesh’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) ranking.
“I like accepting challenges,” he said, emphasizing his determination to address pressing issues in the state. As the Human Resources Minister, he expressed his commitment to strengthening the education system, taking responsibility for streamlining and improving its structure to benefit students across the state.
Speaking about disaster management, he assured that Andhra Pradesh’s NDRF ranking would see a remarkable improvement. “I will elevate our NDRF ranking from 9th place to 3rd place,” he stated confidently, highlighting his focus on enhancing disaster preparedness and response capabilities.
Nara Rohit’s ambitious plans have sparked optimism, with many looking forward to the transformative changes he envisions for education and disaster management in Andhra Pradesh.