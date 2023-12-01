Narasapuram: Experts render advice on how to migrate safety

Narasapuram: Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), an entity of the Government of Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with the district administration and the police department conducted an awareness programme on the safe migration for prospective migrants planning to go abroad for livelihood at Dr BR Ambedkar Bhavan premises adjacent to the Sub-Collector’s office at Narsapuram in West Godavari district on Thursday

DSP G Pydeswar Rao, Circle inspector K Govind Rao (Rural), Inspector Srinivas (Urban) and other officials attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Pydeswara Rao highlighted the prevalence of unscrupulous agents exploiting individuals seeking employment opportunities abroad. He said many potential migrants face difficulties and land in trouble often due to lack of clear information and guidance on whom to contact and how to approach the genuine agents and middlemen. In this regard, he said APNRTS Safe Migration Awareness Campaign will help in educating potential migrants with the necessary knowledge and resources to make informed decisions.

CI Govind Rao cautioned against illegal migration prevalent in rural areas. He urged potential migrants to be cautious of false promises of well-paid employment abroad. He advised local residents to seek guidance from government-authorised recruiting agencies and APNRTS which provide comprehensive assistance to those seeking employment overseas.

CI Srinivas emphasised the importance of understanding foreign laws, cultures, and traditions before going abroad. He advised prospective migrants to conduct thorough research and familiarize themselves with the local customs and regulations.

APNRTS officials asked the local residents, who migrate to other countries for livelihood to contact APNRTS 24/7 helpline numbers 0863 2340678 or WhatsApp: 85000 27678 for any assistance and explained the service activities to the non-resident Telugus.