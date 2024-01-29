Narasapuram LS Constituency: YSRCP faces tough task in identifying candidate

Narasapuram: The 2024 election to Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency became crucial in the wake of the feud between the sitting and the rebel MP of YSRCP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju (RRR) and the party leadership in the State.

Raghu Rama has already announced that he is re-contesting from Narasapuram. He is expected to be in the ring on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena alliance. He is also close to the BJP. But he would be the joint candidate of TDP-JSP.

On the other hand, the ruling YSRCP is facing difficulties in selecting the MP candidate here. Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju came to the constituency only once (in January 2024) in the last four-and-a-half years as he had to face several problems including arrest and torture while in police custody and was prevented by police from entering his constituency.

Initially, the YSRCP leaders thought that they would be able to deal with him easily thinking that he had lost contact with his people. Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat also acted as Narasapuram in-charge for some time. But now the ruling party is facing problems in finding a tough candidate.

The ruling party recently approached Shyamala Devi, wife of former Union Minister UV Krishnam Raju. But she declined to contest. Similarly, efforts were made to field former MP Kanumuri Bapi Raju or his family members but they too refused.

Now the name of Dr Guduri Srinivas, a prominent medical practitioner from Rajahmundry who joined the YSRCP a few months ago is being considered. Originally, YSRCP wanted to field him from Rajahmundry city.

Srinivas is the son-in-law of Bhimavaram and hence the party feels that he may be able to give a fight to Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju. He is from Settibalija community. However, it is being said that Srinivas is reluctant to contest from there.

Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency consists of Achanta, Palakollu, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Undi, Tanuku, and Tadepalligudem Assembly constituencies. It is either Kshatriyas or Kapus who win from here. In the 16 elections held from 1957 to 2019, the Congress won seven times, the BJP twice and Telugu Desam Party won four times, YSRCP won in the 2019 elections. TDP leader Bhupathiraju Vijaya Kumar Raju achieved a hat-trick of victories in the elections held in 1984, 1989 and 1991.

Earlier in 1962 and 1967, Datla Balarama Raju from the Congress party won. Alluri Subhash Chandra Bose won from the Congress party in the elections held in 1977 and 1980.

In the 1998 and 2009 elections, Kanumuri Bapi Raju won from the Congress party. Film actor UV Krishnan Raju won as a BJP candidate in 1999. Chegondi Venkata Harirama Jogaiah won from Congress in 2004. All three of them have served as ministers. Kanumuri Bapi Raju, who won twice from here also served as the Chairman of TTD.