Narasaraopet: Bacteria caused Gurukul Pathshala students sick

Narasaraopet: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and Palnadu district Collector Siva Sankar Lotheti on Sunday visited Gurukul Pathshala at Rama Krishna Puram near Sattenapalli of Palnadu district, where 140 girl students fell ill due to food poisoning recently.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister Rambabu said that the report of the food samples test revealed that Kelbsiella and E Coli bacteria were present in the food items that caused vomiting and motions to the students of Gurukul Pathshala. He said contamination of drinking water and lack of cleanliness may have caused food poisoning. They examined the drinking water in the Gurukula Pathshala premises, drinking water plant and cooking room.

Rambabu said that they will take steps to improve sanitation on the school premises and ensure such incidents not recur. He said except one student, all the students admitted in the hospital have been discharged.

It may be mentioned here that the district administration suspended three employees in the hostel.