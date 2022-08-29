Narasaraopet: Family doctor system from Sept 1

Narasaraopet: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that the State government is introducing the family doctor system from September 1, where doctor along with his team will render medical services to patients.

She inaugurated a mega health camp at Ravulapuram village under Bandlamotu police station limits of Palnadu district on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, the Minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to medical and health and developing government hospitals and filled vacant posts to provide medical services to all. She said conducting the mega health camp at Ravulapuram village is useful for the poor and old age persons. She appreciated the organisers for conducting the camp.

District police in association with Indian Red Cross Society, Palnadu district branch conducted the health camp.

About 40 doctors of various branches participated in the camp.

Guntur Range DIG CM Trivikrama Varma, Palnadu District Collector Siva Sankar, SP Ravisankar Reddy, MLA Bolla Brahma Naidu, Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy and others were present on the occasion.