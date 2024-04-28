Narasaraopet: ‘House sites will be sanctioned for pastors’

Narasaraopet : MP and TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu assured that they will take steps to pay honorarium to the pastors and sanction house sites for them within short time after the NDA comes to power in the State.

He addressed Atmiya Samavesam with pastors along with TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy at Narisetty Kalyana Mandapam in Macherla on Saturday.

Speaking on this occasion, he promised he would construct community halls for Dalits with 50% funds of the MP lads and the TDP will support them. He assured that the TDP will revive the 27 welfare schemes for Dalits which were abolished by the YSRCP government.

Krishnadevarayalu urged the voters to elect the leaders who will solve their problems and develop the constituency in the coming general elections. He requested the voters to elect Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy as MLA and himself as MP in the ensuing polls for development. He said development is possible only with the NDA government.

