Narasaraopet: Mary Matha, Jesus statues desecrated

Narasaraopet(Palnadu District): Some miscreants desecrated the statues of Mary Matha and Jesus at Yerrakonda under Yadlapadu mandal of Palnadu district on Saturday night.

According to Sattenapalli DSP R Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, unknown persons tied yellow thread to Mary Matha statue set up on Yerrakonda hillock and damaged the statue of Jesus. He said the miscreants damaged six statues and hurt sentiments of Christians.

He said Mary Matha, Jesus and other statues were set up on the hillock of Yerrakonda 32 years ago. Hindus, Christians and Muslims jointly set up the statues. Devotees visit the hillock and conduct prayers. "We have booked case and took up investigation. We will arrest the accused very soon," he said.

The police visited Yerrakonda and examined damaged statues.

Meanwhile, leaders of Christian associations and RCM Sangam staged a dharna on national highway-16 near Yerrakonda, demanding stern action against the accused. As a result, vehicles stranded on both sides of the highway. Police swung into action and revived vehicle movement.

Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini visited Yerrakonda and examined the damaged statues. She warned that the government would not tolerate, if anybody will create law and order problem. She said, she has instructed the police officials to investigate the case and take stern action against the accused who damaged the statues. She assured that the police will arrest the accused very soon.

TDP State vice-president Prattipati Pulla Rao visited Yerrakonda and examined the damaged statues on Sunday. Speaking to the media, he condemned the incident. He expressed serious concern on the incident. He said, this kind of incidents are shame to society. He demanded stern action against the accused.