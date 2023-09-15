Live
- New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi to open mega exhibition centre in Dwarka
- Former MLA Arepalli Mohan quits BRS
- Karimnagar: Vivekananda Engineering College holds Matti Ganapati Rally
- Warangal: Congress gears up for Tukkuguda meet
- Warangal: People urged to maintain harmony in festivals
- Sircilla Medical College set for opening today
- New Delhi: Rubber farmers stage protest at Jantar Mantar
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report - Sept 15
- Four dead, three injured as ambulance collides with parked tanker in Chittoor
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 13 September, 2023
Just In
Narasaraopet: Officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply
Highlights
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district in-charge minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the officials to allot lands acquired for SCs in Janapadu...
Narasaraopet: Palnadu district in-charge minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the officials to allot lands acquired for SCs in Janapadu and Mochampadu villages within a week and speed up land acquisition process for developing a crematorium for SCs in Gurazala.
He addressed the Gurazala Assembly constituency development meeting held at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday.
He instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and asked them to solve the petitions received in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.
Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, joint collector Syam Prasad, SP Ravishankar Reddy, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and officials were present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS