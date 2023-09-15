Narasaraopet: Officials told to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Narasaraopet: Palnadu district in-charge minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao directed the officials to allot lands acquired for SCs in Janapadu and Mochampadu villages within a week and speed up land acquisition process for developing a crematorium for SCs in Gurazala.

He addressed the Gurazala Assembly constituency development meeting held at the Collectorate in Narasaraopet on Thursday.

He instructed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers and asked them to solve the petitions received in Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam.

Palnadu district collector Siva Sankar Lotheti, joint collector Syam Prasad, SP Ravishankar Reddy, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy and officials were present.