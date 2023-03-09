Narasaraopet: Remand prisoner escapes from hospital

Narasaraopet: A remand prisoner, Uddagiri Alekhya, undergoing treatment at Gurazala government hospital has escaped from police custody on Wednesday.

Police arrested the accused Alekhya in connection with fake currency notes printing and circulation. When the police cordoned off, he jumped from the building at Charlagudipadu village and sustained injuries on November 17. He is undergoing treatment at GGH in Gurazala for leg injuries. The police gave one plus four security checks to him.

On Tuesday night, he arranged pillows on the cot that resembles a person sleeping and covered them with a bedsheet. When accused Alekhya was not responding, the police officials removed the bed sheet and were shocked to know that he escaped.