Narayana accuses previous YSRCP govt of neglecting Nellore development

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has alleged that previous YSRCP government negleted the Nellore city development only because of political reasons.

Addressing after inaugurating the municipal park developed with Rs 50 lakh at NTR Nagar in the 27th division here on Friday, the Minister recalled that when he was the Municipal Administration Minister in 2014, the government had sanctioned two major schemes like supply of drinking water from Sangam Barrage to Nellore city and Under Ground Drainage(UGD) each estimated to cost Rs 550 crore.

e alleged that after coming to power in 2019 elections, the YSRCP government totally stalled the Sangam Barrage works, while abruptly stopped the UGD works which were completed 80 per cent by the previous TDP government just for political reasons. The Minister said that these two projects would be completed in a war-footing manner as Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has assured to release the funds very soon.

The Minister said that it was proposed to establish 50 parks as part of beautification of Nellore city in a phased manner. While 30 have already been completed, remaining are under progress.

The Minister said that it was decided to provide mineral water for 30,000 families each family getting 20 litres at a cost of Rs 2 per litre every day. The project is nearing completion.

While asserting NDA government’s commitment on providing corporate education to the poor students, Narayana said that following the directions of Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh, it was decided to transform all 54 municipal schools like VR High School in the city.

Later, the Minister inaugurated the sweeping machine set up at a cost of Rs 1.28 crores at Stone House Pet area in 7th division in the city. He said that already 28 sweeping machines are working in the interest of transforming Nellore into a dust-free city.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan, former nellore municipal commissioner Tallapaka Anuradha and local TDP leaders were present.