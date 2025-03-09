Narayana blames Jagan for financial woes in state

Kakinada : Municipal administration and urban development minister Ponguru Narayana has squarely blamed former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for the severe financial crisis plaguing the state, claiming that the state’s municipalities are struggling to afford even basic necessities like bleaching powder.

Speaking as the chief guest at International Women’s Day celebrations here on Saturday, Narayana accused the previous YSRCP government of financial mismanagement, which he said has left the state in dire straits. Despite these challenges, he assured that the current coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is working relentlessly to restore stability and fulfil its promises to the people.

The minister highlighted the government’s commitment to women’s welfare, noting that several initiatives have been launched to empower women economically. He revealed that the state is already providing three free LPG cylinders annually and has increased pension amounts. Additionally, he announced that women will soon be granted free travel in RTC buses. He also confirmed the upcoming launch of the ‘Thalliki Vandanam’ scheme by May, under which Rs 15,000 will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of mothers for each student.

Despite the financial hurdles inherited from the previous administration, Narayana emphasised that the government is making steady progress in implementing its election promises. He expressed confidence in the coalition’s ability to overcome the crisis and deliver on its commitments.

District collector Sagili Shan Mohan, Kakinada city MLA Vanamadi Kondababu, rural MLA Pantham Nanaji and others attended the programme.