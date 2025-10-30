Narayana flays false propaganda on plots to Amaravati farmers

Vijayawada: Minister for municipal administration and urban development P Narayana on Tuesday condemned what he described as “deliberate false propaganda” on the allotment and registration of returnable plots to Amaravati farmers. He said certain individuals were misleading farmers and the people on social media by spreading baseless claims.

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat, the minister asserted that the government was moving ahead with a clear plan for the capital region’s development. He announced that the entire process of allocation and registration of returnable plots would be completed within the next four months.

Explaining the details, Narayana said that under the Amaravati land pooling scheme, 30,635 farmers had offered 34,911.23 acre to the CRDA. So far, 29,644 farmers covering 34,192.19 acre had been allotted plots. During the previous TDP government, 26,197 farmers were allotted plots for 31,003.38 acre, while since the coalition government took office, plots for 2,727 farmers covering 3,188.81 acres had been allotted. Allotment for the remaining 991 farmers (covering 719.04 acre) was pending due to unresolved layouts in Undavalli, Lanka lands, court cases, PoT (Proof of Title) issues and holdings below 12 cents, he said.

Regarding plot registrations, Narayana said that the process was nearing completion. Of the total 69,421 returnable plots to be registered for 29,233 farmers, 26,732 farmers had completed registration for 60,980 plots.

Registrations for 8,441 plots belonging to 2,501 farmers were pending due to various reasons, including 312 plots (70 farmers) under litigation, 1,170 plots (254 farmers) in land acquisition areas, 1,889 plots (450 farmers) under disputes, 208 plots (78 farmers) pending PoT verification, 69 plots (32 farmers) under endowment land disputes, 337 plots (170 farmers) in Lanka assigned lands, and 444 plots (210 farmers) belonging to NRIs.

“Currently, 60 to 90 plot registrations are being completed daily, and we aim to finish the entire process swiftly,” the minister said.

Clarifying on cash compensation for farmers, Narayana informed that Rs 231.03 crore had been disbursed during the current financial year, while Rs 3.15 crore due to 484 farmers remained pending due to technical reasons. Similarly, Rs 1.03 crore pertaining to 319 farmers from the previous two financial years was still pending owing to court disputes and deaths of beneficiaries.