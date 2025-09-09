Narayana inspects Anantapur waste removal works

Anantapur: Urban Development Minister P Narayana expressed satisfaction over the ongoing solid waste removal efforts in Anantapur, stating that over 60% of the garbage has already been cleared from the city’s dumping yard.

He assured that the area would be completely free of waste by October 2 and transformed into a beautiful public park.

Addressing the media, Minister Narayana criticized the previous YSRCP government for imposing garbage taxes while leaving behind over 85 lakh tonnes of waste.

He blamed the earlier administration for neglecting key schemes like AMRUT and Swachh Bharat, failing to effectively utilise Central government funds.

In contrast, he said the current government is accelerating the progress of these Central schemes despite facing financial challenges, including ₹10 lakh crore in debts.

“Our Super Six programmes are becoming super hits, and we will fulfill all promises made to the people,” the Minister affirmed.

Anantapur Urban MLA Daggubati and Swachhandhra Corporation Chairman Pattabhi also participated in the inspection.

Pattabhi stated that 90% of the legacy waste has already been removed and that the remaining solid waste is being processed and transported efficiently.

He also announced plans to set up six “crush waste-to-energy” plants across Andhra Pradesh under the Swachhandhra Corporation, aiming to make the state a national role model in waste management. Minister Narayana received appreciation from residents for his active role in speeding up waste removal and working toward a cleaner, greener Anantapur.